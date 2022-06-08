Coroner: Man hit by train died of multiple traumatic injuries

A 33-year-old Middletown man died from multiple traumatic injuries when he was hit by a train Monday morning, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Andrew Bryant Smith was walking along the tracks near Oenka Avenue when he was killed, according to Lt. Malcolm Tipton from the Middletown Division of Police. He said the incident remains under investigation, but no foul play was suspected.
The coroner’s office said the manner of death was pending the police investigation.
The incident happened about 8 a.m. on the tracks and the train blocked crossings in the area at Oxford State and Yankee Road for about 90 minutes.
According to city officials, the initial call indicated the person was struck near the Waneta Street and Yankee Road intersection.
There were 18 pedestrian fatalities on Ohio railroads last year, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
There were 35 trespass incidents in Ohio occurring along rail lines at locations other than grade crossings, resulting in 15 deaths and 20 injuries, according to the Department of Transportation.
There also were five incidents during which a pedestrian was struck at a highway-rail grade crossing in Ohio, resulting in three deaths and one injury.
Anyone with further information about the incident is encouraged to call the Middletown Police Dispatch Center at 513-425-7700.