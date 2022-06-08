Coroner: Man hit by train died of multiple traumatic injuries

There were 18 pedestrian fatalities on Ohio railroads last year, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

There were 35 trespass incidents in Ohio occurring along rail lines at locations other than grade crossings, resulting in 15 deaths and 20 injuries, according to the Department of Transportation.

There also were five incidents during which a pedestrian was struck at a highway-rail grade crossing in Ohio, resulting in three deaths and one injury.

Anyone with further information about the incident is encouraged to call the Middletown Police Dispatch Center at 513-425-7700.