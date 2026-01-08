Coroner IDs person killed in West Chester ambulance-vehicle crash

1 hour ago
The Butler County Coroner’s Office this morning identified the victim of a fatal crash.

Ernestina P. Obeng, 43, of Liberty Twp., died at West Chester Hospital at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, according to a coroner’s office autopsy report.

Obeng was one of two people taken to the hospital following a crash on Beckett Road in West Chester Twp. involving a car and an ambulance.

The coroner’s office said the preliminary cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.

West Chester Twp. said the other occupant of the car was seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

