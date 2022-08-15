Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed last week in Middletown

The motorcyclist who was killed last week in Middletown has been identified by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Patton Edward Borders, 46, of Middletown, died from multiply traumatic injuries and his death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s office.
The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads, according to Sgt. Steve Poff of the Butler County Serious Traffic Reconstruction Team.
Borders was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with critical injuries, according to Middletown police. The name of the injured motorcyclist has not been released by police.
Sgt. Ryan Rogers from the Middletown Division of Police said speed and impairment are possible causes for the crash. He said the motorcyclists were traveling southbound on Yankee when they collided.
Neither rider was wearing a helmet, he said.
The road remained closed for several hours during the investigation.
This was at least the fourth fatal motorcycle crash and 23rd overall fatality on Butler County roads this year, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. There were six fatal motorcycle crashes last year and three in 2020, according to the OSP.
Through Aug. 7, there were 742 fatalities on Ohio roadways, 62 fewer than the same period last year.
