Coronavirus: Who’s been vaccinated in Warren County?

Nearly 114,000 people have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Warren County as of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported, or about 48% of the population. Just under 43% of the population, or about 100,000 people, have completed their vaccine dose as of Saturday.
A total of 113,743 people have had their first vaccine dose, or 48.48% of the population have started their dose. 100,346 people, or 42.77% of the population has completed their dose as of Saturday. 504 people started their vaccine dose on Friday and 427 people completed their dose, the ODH reported.
As of Saturday, 60,537 women and 52,607 men have received their first dose. An additional 599 people have received the vaccine, but their gender was not recorded. 53,748 women and 46,065 men have completed their dose, as well as 533 people who’s gender was not recorded, the ODH reported.
Approximately 84.63% of the county’s population aged 80 and up have received their first dose of the vaccine, approximately 6,724 people. Just under 80% of the population over 80 years old have finished their vaccine, or 6,355 people, the ODH reported.
Approximately 21,499 people between the ages of 50 and 59 have had at least one vaccine dose, or about 64% of the population within that age range. About 19,720 people within that age range have completed the vaccine, or about 58.73% of the population within that age range has been vaccinated.
About 13% of the population between the ages of 0 and 19 have started their vaccine dose as of Saturday, approximately 8,186 people. 7.33% of the population aged 0 to 19 have completed their vaccine dose, or about 4,575 people, the ODH reported.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently expanded Pfizer vaccine eligibility to those aged 12-15. Previously, the vaccine was approved for those aged 16 and up. There is no details on a breakdown of ages between 0 and 19 on the ODH’s website.
To schedule a coronavirus vaccine appointment, go to https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/. Ohioans can also call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) to enter the drawings and to schedule a vaccine appointment.