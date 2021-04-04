Coronavirus: Who’s been vaccinated in Butler County?

Over 104,600 people in Butler County have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the Ohio Department of Health reported. As of Saturday, just under 15 percent of the county, or 56,409 people, have completed their dose.
As of Saturday, 20,172 people between the ages of 50 and 59 have been vaccinated, about 41 percent of the population of the county in that age group. Just over 69 percent of those in Butler County aged 80 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine, totaling 9,378 people, the ODH reported. 6,541 people aged 50 to 59 have completed the vaccine, about 13 percent of the population in that age range. 59 percent of those aged 80 and up have completed the vaccine, just over 8,000 people, the ODH said.
Over 1,500 people aged 0 to 19 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, about 1.5 percent of the county’s population within that age range, the ODH reported. Just under 300 people within the age range have completed their vaccine dose, about 0.3 percent of those in Butler County in that age range.
As of Saturday, 1,594 people had received their first vaccine dose and 1,083 people received their second dose.
Butler County residents can use multiple methods to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state has a map where you can search to find which of the more than 700 vaccine providers in Ohio are located near you: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.