Coronavirus: Who’s been vaccinated in Butler County?

As of Saturday, 20,172 people between the ages of 50 and 59 have been vaccinated, about 41 percent of the population of the county in that age group. Just over 69 percent of those in Butler County aged 80 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine, totaling 9,378 people, the ODH reported. 6,541 people aged 50 to 59 have completed the vaccine, about 13 percent of the population in that age range. 59 percent of those aged 80 and up have completed the vaccine, just over 8,000 people, the ODH said.

Over 1,500 people aged 0 to 19 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, about 1.5 percent of the county’s population within that age range, the ODH reported. Just under 300 people within the age range have completed their vaccine dose, about 0.3 percent of those in Butler County in that age range.