Coronavirus: Ohio breaks daily case record at 2,366

Ohio set another record for daily cases reported in the state with 2,366 added Wednesday. The last record was set Saturday with 2,234.
It’s the fifth time in the last seven days Ohio has reported more than 2,000 cases a day and the fourth time the state broke the daily case record in less than two weeks.
The state has reported 188,005 total cases throughout the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Sixty-six deaths were reported on Wednesday for a total of 5,149 deaths throughout the pandemic in Ohio.
On Tuesday, Ohio set a record for new hospitalizations reported in 24 hours with 216. It was more than 50 admissions than the previous high reported in July, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
“People’s lives are at stakes. We worry about our hospitals starting to fill up,” DeWine said. “We worry about long-term damage people may have as they recover.”
On Wednesday, Ohio reported 135 new hospitalizations, brining the total to 17,523. ICU admissions increased by 35 for a total of 3,632.
There are 1,252 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with 386 patients in southwest Ohio.
While hospitals are not at capacity at this time, health officials are looking for signs of where the virus will peak.
Dr. Andy Thomas of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said that currently there aren’t any clears signs of where cases and hospitalizations will level off.