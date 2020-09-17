Coronavirus in schools: Cases reported in Butler and Warren counties

Ohio began reporting coronavirus cases data by school district or school building on Thursday.
Here’s a look at the districts or schools in Butler and Warren counties that reported student or staff cases, according to the state data:
BUTLER COUNTY
Hamilton Schools: 4 student cases, 3 staff cases
Badin: 3 student cases
St. Joseph School: 2 student cases
St. Ann School: 1 student case
Middletown Schools: 2 staff cases
WARREN COUNTY
Mason Schools: 11 student cases
Fenwick: 2 student cases, 1 staff case
Springboro Schools: 2 student cases, 2 staff cases
CHESS Christian School: 1 student case
St. Margaret Of York: 1 student case
Franklin Schools: 1 staff case