X

Coronavirus in schools: Cases reported in Butler and Warren counties

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News | 9 minutes ago
By Michael D. Clark

Ohio began reporting coronavirus cases data by school district or school building on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the districts or schools in Butler and Warren counties that reported student or staff cases, according to the state data:

BUTLER COUNTY

Hamilton Schools: 4 student cases, 3 staff cases

Badin: 3 student cases

St. Joseph School: 2 student cases

St. Ann School: 1 student case

Middletown Schools: 2 staff cases

WARREN COUNTY

Mason Schools: 11 student cases

Fenwick: 2 student cases, 1 staff case

Springboro Schools: 2 student cases, 2 staff cases

CHESS Christian School: 1 student case

St. Margaret Of York: 1 student case

Franklin Schools: 1 staff case

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.