Coronavirus: 1,539 new cases reported in Ohio as total hits 164,262

Over the last few days, Gov. Mike DeWine has repeated concerns about increasing hospital admissions due to coronavirus, but noted that the state’s hospitals still have adequate capacity.

Recent trends show more hospitalizations are being reported on the western half of Ohio, including the Miami Valley. Rural communities are also reporting more admissions, DeWine said.

Deaths increased by 13 for a total of 4,983. There were 11 ICU admissions reported Thursday, bumping the total up to 3,395.