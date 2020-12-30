Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic response

Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on Ohio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m., in what could be his last virus press conference of 2020.
A statewide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. is set to expire this weekend.
The curfew started on Nov. 19 and initially scheduled to last 21 days. However, with concerns that holiday travel would add to already surging cases and hospitalizations, the state extended the curfew through Saturday, Jan. 2.
It is not clear if DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud plan on extending the curfew again.
As of Tuesday, the state has reported 682,570 total cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health and 8,722 total deaths.
More than 71,000 people in the state have received the first of a two-shot coronavirus vaccine.