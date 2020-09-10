Coronavirus: 134,086 total cases, 4,354 deaths reported in Ohio

Updated county alert levels are expected to be shared today. As of last Thursday, Montgomery, Butler, Preble and Mercer counties were at red alert, or level 3. Champaign County was the only county at level 1 in the Miami Valley.

As colleges and universities continue to test students returning to campus cases are climbing in towns with universities. Butler, Montgomery and Franklin counties all were among the state’s top 10 counties with the most new cases reported by population in the last two weeks.

Starting next week school districts will begin reporting student and staff cases to local health departments every Tuesday. The data will be passed on to state health officials and be shared on the Ohio coronavirus website every Thursday.