Coronavirus: 3 Butler County care facilities report double-digit active cases this week

The state of Ohio provides an update on coronavirus cases at individual long-term care facilities each week on its coronavirus website.
In this week’s update, here’s a look at the care facilities with the most cases in the county:
- Woodridge nursing home: 20 current resident cases (67 total during pandemic), 7 current staff cases (29 total during pandemic)
- Fairfield Place: 14 current resident cases (35 total during pandemic), 0 current staff cases (9 total during pandemic)
- Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant: 13 current resident cases (37 total during pandemic), 9 current staff cases (24 total during pandemic)
In all, eight facilities in the county recorded active resident cases in the past week, as well.