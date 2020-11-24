Coronavirus: 3 Butler County care facilities report double-digit active cases this week

In this week’s update, here’s a look at the care facilities with the most cases in the county:

Woodridge nursing home: 20 current resident cases (67 total during pandemic), 7 current staff cases (29 total during pandemic)

Fairfield Place: 14 current resident cases (35 total during pandemic), 0 current staff cases (9 total during pandemic)

Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant: 13 current resident cases (37 total during pandemic), 9 current staff cases (24 total during pandemic)