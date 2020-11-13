Coronavirus: 18 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases this week

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

Badin High School (2 new student cases (8 total), 3 new staff cases (7 total)

Butler County Educational Services Center: 1 new student case (2 total in the pandemic), 6 new staff cases (14 total in the pandemic)

Butler Tech: 6 new student cases (16 total)

Cincinnati Christian Schools: 1 new student case (3 total)

Edgewood: 7 new student cases (24 total), 3 new staff cases (12 total)

Fairfield: 12 new student cases (55 total), 11 new staff cases (38 total)

Hamilton: 10 new student cases (32 total), 3 new staff cases (21 total)

Immanuel Lutheran: 1 new student case (1 total)

Lakota: 27 new student cases (84 total), 8 new staff cases (28 total)

Madison: 1 new student case (7 total), 4 new staff cases (14 total)

McGuffey Montessori School: 1 new student case (1 total)

Monroe: 10 new student cases (16 total), 2 new staff cases (14 total)

Mother Teresa Catholic: 2 new student cases (8 total)

New Miami: 2 new staff cases (4 total)

Ross: 7 new student cases (16 total), 2 new staff cases (8 total)

Sacred Heart: 1 new staff case (2 total)

St. John XXIII Catholic School: 2 new student cases (3 total), 1 new staff case (2 total)

Talawanda: 1 new staff case (6 total)