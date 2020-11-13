X

Coronavirus: 18 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases this week

Ohio K-12 students required to wear masks to school

News | 13 minutes ago

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursday.

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

  • Badin High School (2 new student cases (8 total), 3 new staff cases (7 total)
  • Butler County Educational Services Center: 1 new student case (2 total in the pandemic), 6 new staff cases (14 total in the pandemic)
  • Butler Tech: 6 new student cases (16 total)
  • Cincinnati Christian Schools: 1 new student case (3 total)
  • Edgewood: 7 new student cases (24 total), 3 new staff cases (12 total)
  • Fairfield: 12 new student cases (55 total), 11 new staff cases (38 total)
  • Hamilton: 10 new student cases (32 total), 3 new staff cases (21 total)
  • Immanuel Lutheran: 1 new student case (1 total)
  • Lakota: 27 new student cases (84 total), 8 new staff cases (28 total)
  • Madison: 1 new student case (7 total), 4 new staff cases (14 total)
  • McGuffey Montessori School: 1 new student case (1 total)
  • Monroe: 10 new student cases (16 total), 2 new staff cases (14 total)
  • Mother Teresa Catholic: 2 new student cases (8 total)
  • New Miami: 2 new staff cases (4 total)
  • Ross: 7 new student cases (16 total), 2 new staff cases (8 total)
  • Sacred Heart: 1 new staff case (2 total)
  • St. John XXIII Catholic School: 2 new student cases (3 total), 1 new staff case (2 total)
  • Talawanda: 1 new staff case (6 total)

