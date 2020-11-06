X

Coronavirus: 16 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases this week

Ohio K-12 students required to wear masks to school

News | 1 hour ago

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursday.

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

  • Badin High School: 2 new student cases (8 total)
  • Butler County Educational Services Center: 1 new student case (1 overall), 1 new staff case (1 overall)
  • Butler Tech: 4 new student cases (10 total), 1 new staff case (6 total)
  • Edgewood: 3 new student cases (17 total)
  • Fairfield: 11 new student cases (43 total), 6 new staff cases (27 total)
  • Hamilton: 5 new student cases (22 total), 3 new staff cases (18 total)
  • Immanuel Lutheran: 1 new student case (1 total)
  • Lakota: 21 new student cases (57 total), 3 new staff cases (20 total)
  • Madison: 1 new student case (6 total), 1 new staff case (10 total)
  • Middletown Preparatory & Fitness Academy: 1 new student case (1 total), 1 new staff case (1 total)
  • Monroe: 2 new student cases (6 total), 5 new staff cases (12 total)
  • Mother Theresa Catholic: 1 new student case (6 total),
  • Ross: 4 new student cases (9 total), 4 new staff cases (6 total)
  • Sacred Heart: 1 new staff case (1 total)
  • St. John XXIII Catholic School: 1 new student case (1 total), 1 new staff case (1 total)
  • Talawanda: 2 new student cases (18 total)

