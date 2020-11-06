Coronavirus: 16 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases this week

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

Badin High School: 2 new student cases (8 total)

Butler County Educational Services Center: 1 new student case (1 overall), 1 new staff case (1 overall)

Butler Tech: 4 new student cases (10 total), 1 new staff case (6 total)

Edgewood: 3 new student cases (17 total)

Fairfield: 11 new student cases (43 total), 6 new staff cases (27 total)

Hamilton: 5 new student cases (22 total), 3 new staff cases (18 total)

Immanuel Lutheran: 1 new student case (1 total)

Lakota: 21 new student cases (57 total), 3 new staff cases (20 total)

Madison: 1 new student case (6 total), 1 new staff case (10 total)

Middletown Preparatory & Fitness Academy: 1 new student case (1 total), 1 new staff case (1 total)

Monroe: 2 new student cases (6 total), 5 new staff cases (12 total)

Mother Theresa Catholic: 1 new student case (6 total),

Ross: 4 new student cases (9 total), 4 new staff cases (6 total)

Sacred Heart: 1 new staff case (1 total)

St. John XXIII Catholic School: 1 new student case (1 total), 1 new staff case (1 total)

Talawanda: 2 new student cases (18 total)