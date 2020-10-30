Coronavirus: 12 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases this week

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursday.
Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:
Butler Tech: 3 new student cases (6 total), 3 new staff cases (5 total)
Edgewood: 3 new student cases (14 total), 3 new staff cases (9 total)
Fairfield: 6 new student cases (32 total), 2 new staff cases (21 total)
Hamilton: 8 new student cases (17 total)
Lakota: 12 new student cases (36 total), 4 new staff cases (17 total)
Madison: 3 new student cases (5 total), 5 new staff cases (9 total)
Monroe: 4 new staff cases (7 total)
Mother Theresa Catholic: 2 new student cases (5 total)
Ross: 1 new student case (5 total)
St. John XXIII Catholic School: 1 new student case (1 total)
Badin High School: 1 new student case (6 total)
Talawanda: 6 new student cases (16 total), 1 new staff case (5 total)