Coronavirus: 12 Butler County schools or districts reported new cases this week

News | 1 hour ago

The state of Ohio reported its weekly data on coronavirus cases in schools on Thursday.

Here’s a look at which districts and schools in Butler County reported new cases in the past week:

Butler Tech: 3 new student cases (6 total), 3 new staff cases (5 total)

Edgewood: 3 new student cases (14 total), 3 new staff cases (9 total)

Fairfield: 6 new student cases (32 total), 2 new staff cases (21 total)

Hamilton: 8 new student cases (17 total)

Lakota: 12 new student cases (36 total), 4 new staff cases (17 total)

Madison: 3 new student cases (5 total), 5 new staff cases (9 total)

Monroe: 4 new staff cases (7 total)

Mother Theresa Catholic: 2 new student cases (5 total)

Ross: 1 new student case (5 total)

St. John XXIII Catholic School: 1 new student case (1 total)

Badin High School: 1 new student case (6 total)

Talawanda: 6 new student cases (16 total), 1 new staff case (5 total)

