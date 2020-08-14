Ohio tops 1,100 new coronavirus cases in a day; death toll now 3,784 in state

The state is reporting 84,904 presumed recoveries.

More than 1,773,000 people have been tested for the virus in Ohio. Five percent of those tested for the virus are positive, according to the state’s seven-day average.

ODH Interim Director Lance Himes signed a public health order Thursday requiring students, staff and faculty to wear face masks at schools, while unable to social distance while outside but still on school property and while on schools buses. The order is effective as of today.

Gov. Mike DeWine plans to give an update Tuesday on whether full-contact high school sports can return to competition this fall.

“We’ve been working with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to get it right, to provide guidelines to make it as safe as possible,” DeWine said. “I have a great deal of confidence in the coaches who are out there.”