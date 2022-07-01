Cooling assistance for Butler County residents available now

SELF Community Relations Coordinator Rachel Sheets said all appointments are currently booked, but new appointments are made available each day at midnight. SELF recommends scheduling an appointment early in the day.

“Butler County residents in need of utility assistance or water assistance may reach out to SELF by visiting self.itfrontdesk.com or calling 513-868-9300, Option 1,” the organization said.

For more information on SELF’s assistance programs –including federal COVID-19-related rent relief — visit www.selfhelps.org.