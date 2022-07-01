Cooling assistance for Butler County residents available now

SELF’s yearly Summer Crisis Cooling Program begins today and can offer one-time cooling assistance for eligible senior citizens and folks who have a medical need for air conditioning.
“The 2022 Summer Crisis Program provides eligible households with a one-time benefit to assist with utility bills, central air conditioning repairs, and air conditioning units and/or fans,” the organization said in a statement.
SELF (Supports to Encourage Low-income Families) will be conducting appointments over the phone to verify eligibility.
In order to qualify, households must be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty guideline and meet one of the following criteria:
- A household member aged 60 or older.
- A household member with a documented medical condition, such as asthma or COPD.
- A household with an electric utility that has a disconnect notice, has been shut off, or new electric service is being established for the household.
- Customers on a Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) are eligible for assistance toward their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.
SELF Community Relations Coordinator Rachel Sheets said all appointments are currently booked, but new appointments are made available each day at midnight. SELF recommends scheduling an appointment early in the day.
“Butler County residents in need of utility assistance or water assistance may reach out to SELF by visiting self.itfrontdesk.com or calling 513-868-9300, Option 1,” the organization said.
For more information on SELF’s assistance programs –including federal COVID-19-related rent relief — visit www.selfhelps.org.
