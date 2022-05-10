BreakingNews
Comprehensive Women’s Center opens at Atrium

Breast health services are part of an array of services offered at the new Comprehensive Women's Center at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. CONTRIBUTED

By Staff
54 minutes ago

MIDDLETOWN — A variety of women’s health services are being offered at the new Comprehensive Women’s Center in Middletown.

The facility is part of Atrium Medical Center and offers obstetrics, gynecology services, maternity care, natural birthing, care from midwives and more.

The center also provides menopause care, urogynecology and incontinence therapy, according to a release from Atrium.

“In addition, a complete array of breast health services are offered, including the latest technology for mammography, breast ultrasound, breast biopsy, and breast MRI. For abnormal mammogram results, speedy access to a surgeon for consultation is built into the process to prevent delays in treatment plan development and to ease a patient’s mind as much as possible. A breast cancer support group is also available,” the release states.

The Comprehensive Women’s Center is in Atrium Medical Center’s Professional Building at 200 Medical Center Drive and people seeking services may call (513) 974-5455.

