Community rallies to help family of Mason teen, who was father-to-be

“He was looking forward to being a dad, and on this Father’s Day, it kind of gives me chills that he will never see that and that his son will never know him,” Sloan said.

Along with diapers, the GoFundMe account has been set up for Kayla and the baby. It has so far raised more than $33,000.

“We’ve had over 300 donors and all of that money will be given to Kayla, his girlfriend and baby Toby as he grows up.”

It’s a memorial that will help the family for years to come.

“It’ll be just the beginning of a new life that Jyan and Kayla were expecting,” Sloan said. " Little Toby is going to come into this world surrounded by so much love, and people will have wonderful stories to tell about his dad.”

A public visitation is from 3-7 p.m. today. A private service will be held for the family.