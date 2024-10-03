Community invited to join giant Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ dance, and there will be rehearsals

“This is new for us. I know because this is a worldwide event, it’s exactly at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26,” said Beth McDonald, owner of Hanover Winery, who owns and operates the winery with her husband, Eddie.

“Anyone can join, and everyone is welcome to dance,” she said.

“They are trying to break a Guinness World Record,” Eddie McDonald said. “It’s also a great community-building event. Hopefully, we’ll see new people, and we hope everyone has a great time. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

At Hanover Winery, dancers will emerge from the treeline, dancing to “Thriller.”

“Another reason we wanted to do this is people can donate to K9s For Warriors, and we love animals, so it’s a great cause,” Beth McDonald said.

Annually, Thrill The World hosts a worldwide event, inviting groups in different cities around the world to perform at the same time. Thrill The World has been represented in 32 countries on 6 continents by more than 23,000 dancers.

Thrill The World is a global community project that inspires others to break down barriers by connecting people of all religions, races, gender identities and economic backgrounds through dance.

The organization contributes to the growth of humanity by encouraging others to step up as leaders, visionaries and creators. Role models around the world organize local dance groups to perform with other nations at the same time, and donations are accepted for a charity of choice.

The “Zombie Crüe” is the local, Hamilton-area group that will participate. It is free to learn the dance and attend this public event. The “Zombie Crüe” is being organized by Candace Keller, and Amanda Blume will teach participants the dance routine for Thrill The World, which will raise money for charity.

Locally, funds are being raised for K9s For Warriors, which pairs a struggling Warrior with a shelter dog trained to help veterans with post-traumatic stress, a brain injury, and other related traumas. For more info, or to donate, go to https://donate.k9sforwarriors.org/site/Donation.

“Zombie Crüe” flash mob will meet at the following locations prior to Oct. 26:

7 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Hanover Winery, 2165 Morman Rd., Hamilton

8 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, 501 Main St., Hamilton

8 p.m. on Oct. 25 at The Casual Pint of Hamilton (during their Halloween Party), 130 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton

MORE DETAILS

To learn more about “Zombie Crüe,” the local group participating, email Candace Keller at ckeller2136@gmail.com. Hanover Winery will also be hosting live music by Jeffrey Ziehm from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 26. For more information, go to hanoverwinery.com. For more information about Thrill The World, visit thrilltheworld.com .

Hanover Winery is located at 2165 Morman Road in Hamilton.