Colerain Bowl announces closure due to ‘economic landscape’

“The economic landscape of recent years has forced our decision to discontinue operations,” wrote Gina Ruggiere, in a post on the Colerain Bowl Facebook page. “It is a bittersweet end of an era and we wish our customers, employees and the greater Colerain community all the best.”

It’s the second bowling alley in the Cincinnati area to close since the pandemic. Brentwood Bowl in Springfield Twp. closed in September 2020.