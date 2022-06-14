journal-news logo
X

Colerain Bowl announces closure due to ‘economic landscape’

Colerain Bowl has announced plans to close at the end of June, citing the economic landscape. WCPO/GOOGLE EARTH SCREEN CAPTURE

Combined ShapeCaption
Colerain Bowl has announced plans to close at the end of June, citing the economic landscape. WCPO/GOOGLE EARTH SCREEN CAPTURE

News
By Dan Monk, WCPO
1 hour ago

COLERAIN TWP. — After a 62-year run, Colerain Bowl has announced plans to close by June 30.

“The economic landscape of recent years has forced our decision to discontinue operations,” wrote Gina Ruggiere, in a post on the Colerain Bowl Facebook page. “It is a bittersweet end of an era and we wish our customers, employees and the greater Colerain community all the best.”

It’s the second bowling alley in the Cincinnati area to close since the pandemic. Brentwood Bowl in Springfield Twp. closed in September 2020.

The closure comes nearly three years after the property was listed on the commercial real estate site, Loopnet, for an asking price of $2.45 million. The 4.4 acre property occupies a stretch of Colerain Avenue that carries more than 40,000 cars, according to a listing brochure from NAI Bergman.

Speculation on social media was that Wyler Automotive purchased Colerain Bowl to bolster its Colerain Avenue holdings with a site next door to Joseph Toyota. Neither Wyler officials nor Colerain Bowl returned WCPO’s calls seeking comment.

The Ruggiere family has operated the 36-lane bowling alley since its inception, starting with 24 lanes in 1960 and adding 12 more in 1970.

“Our dad never met a stranger and the value he placed on customer experience has been a lasting legacy at Colerain,” Gina Ruggiere wrote. “The Ruggiere family extends its sincere thanks to the many generational league and recreational bowlers who have contributed to Colerain Bowl’s success.”

WCPO is a content partner of the Journal-News.

In Other News
1
Heat watch in effect; power remains out in some parts of Butler, Warren...
2
High heat: Areas to keep cool around Butler, Warren counties
3
Kroger in Liberty Twp. closes during power outage caused by severe...
4
Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield closed today; power outage spurs need for...
5
Hamilton’s Prospect Hill, behind new Spooky Nook Sports, may be rezoned

About the Author

Dan Monk, WCPO
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top