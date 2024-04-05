Cold doesn’t deter fans of local ice cream stand

Rain and chilly temperatures — only about a dozen degrees warmer than the frozen ice cream servings — didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of loyal customers, many of whom mark The Cone’s first day of business on their calendars.

Among the fans were Nick and Kara Pacak — and their children — who timed their drive home return from a week-long trip to Florida’s Disney World to coincide with the creamery’s first day of business.

“We haven’t even gotten home yet. We came right here first because it’s opening day and the kids demanded it,” said a smiling Nick Pacak, whose family lives in Liberty Twp.

“It’s a tradition,” said his wife Kara from their car in line. “The kids go on opening day since basically since they were born.”

Stephen James — who traveled from his home in Hamilton County’s community of Montgomery — joined others standing in the late afternoon, chilly drizzle to order up frozen dairy treats for his family who were staying warm inside The Cone’s adjacent dining and video game room.

“It’s a quintessential ice cream shop with excellent, soft-serve ice cream, and we absolutely make a special trip,” said James.

“We put opening day on our calendar and have for several years,” he said. “I mean it’s The Cone opening and you’ve got to come and get it right away.”

His family tradition is mirrored by many others, said The Cone’s owner Keith Wren, who has been in the ice cream business for a half-century and owner of the ice cream stand for the last three decades.

The business, which draws even bigger crowds during warmer spring, summer and early fall days, is at 6855 Tylersville Road in the Butler County township and in previous years has drawn regional and national attention for its wide variety of frozen treats, many of which are made on site.

In 2015, The Cone was featured in a Travel Channel cable TV program and regularly receives top votes in best of Butler County ice cream surveys.

The shop offers ice cream cakes and cookies, shaved flavored ice, frozen yogurt and other creamy favorites. More offerings are listed on The Cone’s website.

The cold and rainy weather also didn’t chill Wren’s enthusiasm.

He’s seen much worse.

“We had to shovel snow one year,” he said.

“But even with this weather, business is doing very well for opening day.”