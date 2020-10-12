Cloudy weather, evening showers expected for Columbus Day

Columbus Day is expected to be cloudy with chances of showers in the evening, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said. Rain is most likely between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Today, the skies will be cloudy, though there is a chance the skies will clear up in the evening. Temperatures will range from 76 degrees to 44 degrees today. The day will be windy, particularly in the evening, the National Weather Service said.
Tomorrow, the skies will be sunny and clear, with temperatures ranging from 72 degrees to 44 degrees. There is also a chance of a light breeze tomorrow.
Wednesday will also be sunny, though we may see clouds in the evening, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures will range from 75 degrees to 55 degrees.