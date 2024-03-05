Brewery at Newport on the Levee to have grand reopening this month

“In mid-January, the brewery sent out a public appeal, soliciting support to keep its doors open — a candid admission from owners Mike Burton and Del Hall that the business had been struggling, and the brewery’s future was in jeopardy,” states the release from Stephanie Meinberg, marketing director for 16 Lots Southern Outpost. “They closed down the kitchen and shortened operating hours, calling on friends, fans and supporters for help in the weeks that followed.”

The response was enormous, and has led to the business’ survival.

“The entire community came together to make this work,” said Mike Burton, 16 Lots founder and co-owner. “Including tremendous support from both our landlord, North American Properties, and our financial partner, Eclipse Bank. Our in-house team worked tirelessly to keep things running, and brand-new investors joined us. I’m beyond proud of what we accomplished together … we could not have done it alone.”

There will be grand reopening events and an official ribbon cutting. The brewery will have updated operation hours and food service.

The brewery at the Levee opened in May 2023 and is 7,700-square feet in size. It’s the only brewer at the Levee and has a patio overlooking the Ohio River. It also has a speakeasy-style cigar lounge.

The Southern Outpost is another location of the original 16 Lots, which is based in Mason. The Journal-News recently reported the name of the brewery and some of the names of its craft beers have ties to Mason history, such as Palmyra (a previous name for Mason) and Muddier Creek (a reference to Muddy Creek, a tributary of the Little Miami River along which William Mason purchased his original 16 lots). 16 Lots also serves cider, seltzer, wine and a few mixed drinks. The Mason location shares the space with Mad Monks Pizza.

Writer Caroline A. Beckman contributed to this report.

How to go

16 Lots is located at 753 Reading Road in Mason.

The Southern Outpost is at 1 Levee Way #218 in Newport.