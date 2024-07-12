Cliffs gives steel training door to Butler Tech firefighter students

The recent donation of a new, forcible entry door simulator provides students a state-of-the-art device that simulates real-life scenarios where firefighters use striking and prying tools to defeat the locking mechanisms of residential and commercial doors.

Butler Tech officials said the simulator, which cost the career school nothing, was constructed from top-quality steel produced in the Cleveland Cliffs’ Middletown facility and was fabricated entirely in-house by the company.

“This generous donation marks a significant enhancement to our educational resources,” said Jeremy Lane, Fire and EMS Program coordinator at Butler Tech.

“This enables us to provide advanced training without increasing costs for our students. The partnership with Cleveland Cliffs reflects a shared dedication to improving education and fostering community growth,” said Lane.

Butler Tech officials said they are “immensely grateful for our strong relationship with Cleveland Cliffs. This collaboration is a tremendous benefit for Butler Tech, our students, and the broader Butler County community.”

According to school officials, the Butler Tech’s Firefighting Technology program, which is located on the D. Russel Lee campus in Fairfield Twp., prepares students for careers as first responders.

Students learn how to “assist people in life-or-death situations as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) or Firefighter.”

High school juniors and seniors from Butler Tech’s 11 local public school districts in Butler County – and Northwest Schools in northern Hamilton County - learn skills for vehicle extrication and structural firefighting.

They are trained in fire management in an actual fire scenarios and seniors in this program get to train in a controlled burn atmosphere. All firefighting equipment and gear is provided.

The training and credentials from Butler Tech, allows students to graduate a Level II Firefighter, ready to serve anywhere in Ohio. And the school’s EMT-Basic training is nationally registered and valid across the U.S. and prepares students to be further certified as a paramedic.