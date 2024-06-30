Cleveland-Cliffs water line project closes Main Street in Middletown for months

A portion of Middletown’s South Main Street will be closed “for the next several months” to install a private water line, according to city officials.

The water line installation is for Cleveland-Cliffs, said Middletown City Manager Paul Lolli.

The company, founded as Armco Steel in 1900, did not respond to request for comment about the project.

The South Main Street closure from Windsor Avenue to 14th Avenue began June 24 and will remain in effect for the next several months, according to city staff. This is part of an extended phased set of closures to be implemented as this segment is completed.

The posted detour for traffic is Oxford, State Route 4, Verity and Second, a release said.

>> $1.8 billion Cleveland-Cliffs plan means more jobs, stability for Middletown steel plant

