Cleveland-Cliffs reports lower third-quarter revenue, income than analysts expected

Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president, and CEO of Cliffs, said the company’s third-quarter results were affected by the delayed inventory impact of higher input costs and maintenance activities from prior periods.

On Tuesday morning, the company, which owns and operates the Middletown Works, reported third-quarter revenue of $5.7 billion, compared to the prior-year third-quarter revenues of $6.0 billion. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $5.81 billion.