City of Middletown to follow new Ohio policy on fireworks

The city of Middletown will follow Ohio’s new laws regarding fireworks.
Missy Knight, a spokesperson for the City of Middletown, said the city will allow the use of fireworks on designated holidays.
“Our policy currently follows the Ohio Revised Code,” Knight said. “Since Ohio Revised Code changes July 1, we will continue following Ohio Revised Code unless Middletown City Council changes that for the future.”
Consumer grade fireworks and smaller may be discharged on the following holidays if all parameters are met.
- July 3-5 and the weekend before and after from 4 to 11 p.m.
- Labor Day weekend 4 to 11 p.m.
- Diwali 4 to 11 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve 4 to 11:59 p.m.
- New Year’s Day 12 a.m. to 1 a.m. and 4 to 11 p.m.
- Chinese New Year 4 to 11 p.m.
- Cinco de Mayo 4 to 11 p.m.
- Memorial Day 4 11 p.m.
- Juneteenth 4 to 11 p.m.
Here are some of the parameters:
- No person under the age of 18 years old is permitted to handle or discharge fireworks.
- Persons under the age of 18 cannot be within 150 feet of the discharge point of aerial fireworks.
- No person can use fireworks while in possession or control of, or under the influence of, any intoxicating liquor, beer, or controlled substance.
- Aerial devices cannot be discharged within 150 feet of spectators.
- Non-aerial devices cannot be discharged within 50 feet of spectators.
- No person can store in excess of 125 pounds of fireworks unless they have additional safety measures and safeguards in place for such storage.
- Fireworks cannot be discharged indoors.
- Fireworks cannot be aimed or discharged toward any person or object (such as buildings).
- Fireworks cannot be discharged on public property or private school property.
- Fireworks cannot be discharged if drought conditions exist or other weather hazards exist.
In Other News
1
West Chester trustees scrub Mike’s Carwash plan
2
Kings Island’s 4th of July fireworks shows to include lighted drones
3
West Chester history group soon to unveil restored school house museum
4
Butler County Care Facility rapidly emptying
5
Wilson the ‘Pupweiser’ dog to serve as Liberty Twp. parade grand...
About the Author