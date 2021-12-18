City of Hamilton to honor The Cunningham Sisters this weekend

The City of Hamilton will honor Macie and Marie Cunningham with a proclamation from Mayor Pat Moeller and members of city council during a sold-out hometown appearance and meet and greet at the Fitton Center on Sunday, a sign that the duo hasn’t slowed down since exiting NBC show “The Voice” in late October.
The Cunningham Sisters went a few rounds on the show as members of Team Kelly. In their final performance they sang Hillsong United’s “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail),” competing in the Knockouts round against Team Kelly Member Hailey Mia, who won the round after performing a cover of Duncan Laurence’s “Arcade.”
Coached by superstar Kelly Clarkson, The Cunningham Sisters first appeared on the popular TV show on Sept. 28 when they auditioned and were selected. Clarkson and singer John Legend both turned their chairs in support of Macie and Marie.
Music and singing have always been a big part of their lives. Both Macie and Marie sing at church, while Macie also participates in show choir. Prior to “The Voice,” their combined talents had already won the duo first place in a local talent competition. In addition to their musical endeavors, the sisters enjoy spending time with family, including the three siblings their parents recently took in, making them a family of 11.
Throughout the fall, The Cunningham Sisters have continued to work hard on developing their talent with voice lessons, dance lessons, acting lessons, going to the gym as well as ensuring they are current with all of their high school studies. For those who know them well, it’s no surprise that they are fueled by drive and determination.
The Cunningham sisters also continue to connect with tens of thousands of fans on social media, including the 16.6k followers they have on Instagram. In the past few days, they’ve shared scenes from their lives and thoughts about what’s going on in the world, including “Our hearts and prayers are with all the families that suffered from the tornadoes,” and they most recently posted “We are loving this season of life.”
Just this year, Hamilton has seen quite a bit of talented youth in the local and national spotlights, including the Cunningham sisters, the West Side Little League and the Badin Rams Football Team, to name a few.