City of Hamilton to honor The Cunningham Sisters this weekend

Music and singing have always been a big part of their lives. Both Macie and Marie sing at church, while Macie also participates in show choir. Prior to “The Voice,” their combined talents had already won the duo first place in a local talent competition. In addition to their musical endeavors, the sisters enjoy spending time with family, including the three siblings their parents recently took in, making them a family of 11.

Throughout the fall, The Cunningham Sisters have continued to work hard on developing their talent with voice lessons, dance lessons, acting lessons, going to the gym as well as ensuring they are current with all of their high school studies. For those who know them well, it’s no surprise that they are fueled by drive and determination.