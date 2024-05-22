City of Fairfield to host Memorial Day parade and ceremony

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. and conclude with a brief ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at approximately 11 a.m. to pay tribute to veterans. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

“This community really rallies around our veterans. Everyone has always shown tremendous support for our local veterans here. This is a terrific way for all members of the community to come together and pay tribute,” Sheldrick said.

The 2024 parade route will begin at Express Scripts (4865 Dixie Hwy.) and proceed down Hicks Boulevard, take a right on Nilles Road, left on Bibury Road, and right on Wessel Drive. The parade will end at Veterans Memorial Park, 701 Wessel Drive.

“The Memorial Day parade and ceremony brings the whole community together. We have local veterans groups, military units, and the school gets involved with the Fairfield High School Marching Band as well as other community groups, and city departments who participate,” Sheldrick said. “Everybody comes together to pay tribute, and we parade through Fairfield, year after year. It’s great seeing all of the families come out and put up their chairs and enjoy the parade. Then, they can enjoy the wonderful ceremony that pays tribute to the veterans afterward at Veterans Memorial Park.”

The 2024 Memorial Day Parade will feature approximately 20 groups, including the Fairfield Police Department, and Fairfield Fire and Paramedic units.

Starting at 10 a.m., The Hamilton-Fairfield Concert Band will perform patriotic music and other favorites at Veterans Memorial Park prior to the ceremony, which will pay tribute to veterans who made died in service to their country. Guest speakers will include representatives from V.F.W Post 1069 and Mitch Rhodus, mayor of the city of Fairfield.