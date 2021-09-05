City manager: Attracting workers ‘absolutely critical’ to millions of dollars in Butler County development

Both city managers said workforce development will be key to the projects.

Palenick said in the next three to four years, post pandemic, he said finding skilled, trained and talented employees is “absolutely critical” to the success of the projects.

Nichols, who said Trenton will add 800 jobs in the next three years, called the lack of workforce “our biggest weakness.”

After the meeting, Rick Pearce, president of the chamber, discussed the need for local employees. He said it’s a “two--prong problem” because these cities will need construction workers to build their projects and once they’re complete, employees to fill those positions.

To address the need for workforce development, for the last eight years the Chamber has sponsored manufacturing days where high schools are given the opportunity to tour local businesses and talk to representatives about employment requirements.

Pearce called workforce development the Chamber’s No. 1 priority and where the staff spends about 80% of its time.