City manager: Attracting workers ‘absolutely critical’ to millions of dollars in Butler County development

Two Butler County city managers talked about multi-million dollar projects that are in progress or planned and the importance of attracting skilled workers.
Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick and Trenton City Manager Marcos Nichols were the keynote speakers Thursday at a luncheon held by the Chamber of Commerce serving Middletown, Monroe and Trenton. Monroe City Manager Bill Brock was unable to attend.
Palenick explained to the crowd at the Windamere Event Venue some of the city’s major projects: $51 million worth of paving; building four fire stations estimated at $16.8 million; the development of the Ohio 4 corridor; the redevelopment of the Towne Mall Galleria; and the development of the riverfront along the Great Miami River.
Nichols talked about Trenton’s major projects: the building of the 149-acre industrial park; the expansion and relocation of Magnode; the opening of Carvana and new housing mixed in with small businesses downtown. He said nearly $65 million is being invested in the city, what he called “unheard of.”
Thanks in part to a new state job creation tax credit, Trenton is getting 171 new jobs with a $1.6 million payroll when Magnode grows into the expanded industrial park.
Both city managers said workforce development will be key to the projects.
Palenick said in the next three to four years, post pandemic, he said finding skilled, trained and talented employees is “absolutely critical” to the success of the projects.
Nichols, who said Trenton will add 800 jobs in the next three years, called the lack of workforce “our biggest weakness.”
After the meeting, Rick Pearce, president of the chamber, discussed the need for local employees. He said it’s a “two--prong problem” because these cities will need construction workers to build their projects and once they’re complete, employees to fill those positions.
To address the need for workforce development, for the last eight years the Chamber has sponsored manufacturing days where high schools are given the opportunity to tour local businesses and talk to representatives about employment requirements.
Pearce called workforce development the Chamber’s No. 1 priority and where the staff spends about 80% of its time.