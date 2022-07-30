City aims to revamp portion of Lindenwald’s business district

The Roemer building housed a former hardware store on Pleasant Avenue and is next to Heaven Sent.

“There’s no right or wrong answer,” Smith further addressed the 20-plus PROTOCOL attendees. “It’s more to see what are everyone’s thoughts on this.”

Smith said the $600,000 would take care of roof replacement, masonry work, store front, electric and plumbing, a basic finish with drywall and ceiling work, bathrooms, structural improvements and building permits for the Roemer building, which will be owned by CORE.

Many of those attending the PROTOCOL meeting were in favor of the Roemer renovations.

Smith also noted the city has already acquired several other buildings on the same block and is currently in the process of getting the Shuler-Benninghofen building.

“That’s currently in the legal process, and we’re taking the steps to close on the property,” he said. “The intended reuse of Shuler-Benninghofen is approximately 100 market rate apartments, 10,000 sf of commercial — likely a restaurant/brewery — and some indoor/outdoor parking.”

Smith engaged with PROTOCOL attendees regarding other ideas for uses within the Lindenwald business district, which included potential for the former Linden Theater location.

“When you think about what attracts people to a business district, it’s food, it’s drink, it’s music, it’s activity. People like to be around activity. You don’t want to go anywhere that doesn’t have activity. If you can piece together different uses, it just makes a business district stronger.”

