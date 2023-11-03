BreakingNews
CincyLink: Butler County announces bus to downtown Cincinnati

Service will start in January, officials say

News
By Keith BieryGolick
Updated 31 minutes ago
X

There will be a new bus taking people from Butler County to downtown Cincinnati next year, officials announced on Friday.

The new route, called CincyLink, will start in January.

“It’s more than just a ride,” according to a release from the Butler County Regional Transit Authority. “It’s a promise to enhance your commuting experience.”

Route schedules were not immediately announced. According to the CincyLink website, there will be stops at the Meijer on Towne Boulevard in Middletown, Meijer in West Chester Twp., Uptown Cincinnati, Government Square in downtown Cincinnati and the Riverfront Transit Center. There will be eight daily roundtrips on weekdays, according to the website.

Here are some other details, according to officials:

  • Free rides in January.
  • Starting in February, rates are $5 for single tickets and $120 for unlimited monthly passes.
  • Officials say they will cap fares so you will never pay more than the cost of a discounted monthly pass. This feature is tracked through an app called EZFare.
  • There will be onboard internet access, seatbelts available and charging options

Officials say transit officials will make appearances in the community in December to discuss more details about route schedules and other programs to be offered. For additional details and updates, visit the CincyLink website at www.cincylinkbus.com.

About the Author

Follow Keith BieryGolick on twitter

Keith BieryGolick covers a little bit of everything for the Journal-News. He is an award-winning reporter who has written about the Cincinnati region since 2013. He previously covered Butler County for the Cincinnati Enquirer, where he tackled important issues through the lens of everyday people.

