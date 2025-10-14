Breaking: Middletown seeks developers for Manchester Inn, Sonshine building and more sites

Cincinnati violence: Two more shootings Monday night in Fountain Square

A shooting occurred overnight Monday at Fountain Square outside of CityBird in Cincinnati. Both victims were taken to the UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. WCPO/CONTRIBUTED

A shooting occurred overnight Monday at Fountain Square outside of CityBird in Cincinnati. Both victims were taken to the UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. WCPO/CONTRIBUTED
News
By Grace Erwin – WCPO
30 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI — Two people were shot downtown Monday night, including one juvenile, Cincinnati police said.

Police said the shooting occurred at Fountain Square outside of CityBird. Both victims were taken to the UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief Teresa Theetge said they believe the shooting began as a verbal altercation before someone pulled out a gun and began firing.

A CPD officer at the scene told us that a suspect was taken into custody in Over-the-Rhine after a foot pursuit. Theetge said another person of interest was in custody, as well.

Theetge called the shooting “unacceptable.”

“This is the center of our city,” she said. “This is our Fountain Square, where people should be proud to come down and celebrate our city. This is unacceptable behavior by anybody.”

Theetge said there were two CPD officers on the square at the time of the shooting, as well as several others in the nearby vicinity.

“Learn how to behave in our city, but especially learn how to behave in downtown and in our Fountain Square,” she said.

In a statement Monday night, Mayor Aftab Pureval called the recent violence downtown “pale and intolerable.”

“My directive remains clear: police officers are responsible and empowered to proactively intervene in deescalating unruly behavior and enforcing laws as they’re written,” the mayor’s statement read.

The Fountain Square shootings come after a shooting in Westwood earlier in the evening in which a teenage boy was fatally shot.

Also Monday in Cincinnati, a man was shot in his foot and leg on Poplar Street around 11 p.m. And a person showed up with a gunshot wound at Mercy Health on Queen City Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police said that shooting happened on Glenway Avenue near Kroger.

In Other News
1
Middletown seeks developers for Manchester Inn, Sonshine building and...
2
Butler County RTA adds propane buses to fleet
3
Hamilton breweries bring home gold at 2025 Great American Beer Festival
4
When leaves get picked up in Fairfield: Schedule runs November through...
5
Election 2025: 4 seek 2 spots on Ross Twp. trustee board

About the Author

Grace Erwin