Cincinnati violence: Two more shootings Monday night in Fountain Square

Chief Teresa Theetge said they believe the shooting began as a verbal altercation before someone pulled out a gun and began firing.

A CPD officer at the scene told us that a suspect was taken into custody in Over-the-Rhine after a foot pursuit. Theetge said another person of interest was in custody, as well.

Theetge called the shooting “unacceptable.”

“This is the center of our city,” she said. “This is our Fountain Square, where people should be proud to come down and celebrate our city. This is unacceptable behavior by anybody.”

Theetge said there were two CPD officers on the square at the time of the shooting, as well as several others in the nearby vicinity.

“Learn how to behave in our city, but especially learn how to behave in downtown and in our Fountain Square,” she said.

In a statement Monday night, Mayor Aftab Pureval called the recent violence downtown “pale and intolerable.”

“My directive remains clear: police officers are responsible and empowered to proactively intervene in deescalating unruly behavior and enforcing laws as they’re written,” the mayor’s statement read.

The Fountain Square shootings come after a shooting in Westwood earlier in the evening in which a teenage boy was fatally shot.

Also Monday in Cincinnati, a man was shot in his foot and leg on Poplar Street around 11 p.m. And a person showed up with a gunshot wound at Mercy Health on Queen City Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police said that shooting happened on Glenway Avenue near Kroger.