Cincinnati Taco Week returns Oct. 13-19 with deals at more than 40 participating restaurants

Everyone loves Taco Tuesday specials, but Cincinnati Taco Week is returning and even better — offering seven days of taco deals.
Cincinnati Taco Week is taking place Oct. 13-19 at more than 40 participating restaurants in the Tri-State.
Participating restaurants will be offering tacos for $2.50 throughout the week, with a minimum required order of three tacos.
Some of the various restaurants set to have deals include Cabo Taco, El Vaquero, Condado Tacos, Pata Roja and others. There are also several restaurants participating that may not immediately come to mind when you think tacos, such as Blue Ash Chili, Lucius Q, Hawkers Alley and Churchill’s Bourbon & Brew at Turfway Park.
A handful of the restaurants also have inventive takes on tacos, such as Bandito’s Cincy Chili Taco, Frida’s Brussels Sprout Taco, Hawkers Alley’s Japanese Curry Katsu Taco, Spear Ridge Cafe’s Blackened Catfish Taco and others.
Corona beer, Don Julio tequila and Jarritos are also sponsors of Cincinnati Taco Week, and several restaurants will also have drink deals involving them.
Here is the full list of participating restaurants (subject to change):
- Aces Pickleball Bar + Grill
- Agave & Rye
- Azul Tacos & Tequila
- Bakersfield
- Bandito Food Park + Cantina
- Bar 1207
- Barleycorn’s
- Blind Squirrel
- Blue Ash Chili
- Cabo Taco
- Cartridge Brewing
- Churchill’s Bourbon & Brew at Turfway Park
- Comal
- Condado Tacos
- Cowboy Sally’s
- Dos Amigos
- El Barril
- El Jefe’s
- El Rancho Nuevo
- El Taco Veloz
- El Trompo
- El Vaquero
- Four Mile Pig
- Frida
- Hawkers Alley
- J Taps Sports Bar & Grill
- Juntos Mexican Cocina
- La Torta Loca
- Lalo Chino Latino
- Little Miami Brewing Company
- Livery
- Lucius Q
- Mazunte
- Mex Cantina
- Oakley Pub & Grill
- Pata Roja
- RJ BBQ
- Roberto and Miguel’s
- Shango’s Urban Taqueria
- Slatts Pub & Grill
- Spear Ridge Cafe
- The Chase Rooftop Bar
- Tortilleria Garcia
- Zambrero
