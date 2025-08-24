Corn mazes open in September: Where to find them

Exporting $771 million of corn in 2022, Ohio is the eighth largest state for the crop. In fact, corn is only behind soybeans as Ohio’s largest agricultural export.

So when fall arrives, local farmers find new revenue in their fields by adding twists and turns via corn mazes and invite guests to discover the way out.

Tom’s Maze

Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday through Saturday and noon-6:30 p.m. Sunday Sept. 5 through Nov. 2

Location: 4881 Germantown Liberty Road, Germantown

Description: Celebrating its 28th anniversary this year, Tom’s Maze is an eight-acre corn maze known for its unique and intricate designs. Tickets also include human foosball, farm animal displays and more.

Niederman Family Farm

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday Sept. 19 through Oct. 26

Location: 5110 Lesourdsville-West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

Description: This year, the Niederman Family Farm’s corn maze will feature a design based off Paintball Country, the venue’s paintball arena. The farm will also offer a smaller, less difficult children’s corn maze.

Schappacher Farms

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 20 through Oct. 25

Location: 3068 Ohio 73, Wilmington

Description: Schappacher Farms features a variety of free activities during the fall, including a hay ride and corn maze. Guests also have access to several paid offerings, including the U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and fresh-made cider.

Lucas Brother’s Fall Fest

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 26 through Oct. 26

Location: 3269 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Description: Located at Candlebrook Farms, the Lucas Brother’s Fall Festival offers a six-acre children’s corn maze alongside barrel trains, peddle bikes, play areas and a pick-a-pumpkin patch.

Pumpkin Valley Farm Fall Festival

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 27 through Oct. 26

Location: 100 Union Falls Road, Dayton

Description: Alongside a pumpkin patch, pizzeria and children’s train ride, Pumpkin Valley Farm’s Fall Festival features a five-acre corn maze. Children age two and under are free.

Jackson Family Farm

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 27 through Oct. 26

Location: 6760 W. Alexandria Road, Middletown

Description: The Jackson Family Farm, home to pigs, chickens, cows and goats, will host its harvest festival on weekends this fall. The event will feature a corn maze, pumpkin patch and more.

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 2 through Nov. 2

Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road: Yellow Springs

Description: As a part of their fall festivities, Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs will feature a maze twisting through nearly 10 acres of corn. Known as Cowvin’s Corny Maze, guests who reach the end are met with a playland offering a number of children’s activities.

We’re looking for more

Don’t see your corn maze on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com and journalnews@coxinc.com to get it added. We’re also seeking fall festival and farm events, please send those our way.

