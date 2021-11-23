Cincinnati State gets grant to help fight workforce shortages

Howard is like many of the students in the nursing program, non-traditional, juggling parenthood, education and work.

“Nursing is very rigorous,” said Janice Lockett, the nursing program chair. “We try to encourage our students to save up, put away some money. And we also have scholarships that come in and when they come in, we encourage our students to apply for them so that they don’t have to work so many hours.”

Lockett hopes the grant money will funnel its way to students in the form of scholarships. In a press release, the school outlined how the money will be spent:

“The Workforce Focus Fund is used to pay for scholarships for students, updated equipment and facilities, developing new training programs, and outreach to junior and senior high school students who are our future workforce.”

The Association of Ohio Commodores awarded grants totaling $80,000 in this first round to support training, professional development and other community activities that create and develop a strong Ohio workforce.