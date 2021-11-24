Cincinnati saw huge tourism boost from World Cup qualifier match

According to a press release from the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau, the match also packed area hotels and restaurants, bringing in the biggest tourism weekend Cincinnati has seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The hotel occupancy and revenue figures from the USA vs. Mexico match were the highest we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic,” said Julie Calvert, president and CEO of the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Hotel occupancy was on par with our two largest annual tourism weekends, the Cincinnati Music Festival and the Flying Pig Marathon.”