Cincinnati Premium Outlets adds new store

By Rick McCrabb
57 minutes ago

MONROE — Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe is adding American Eagle Outfitters this week, it was announced Tuesday.

The store is located in Suite 320, across from The Children’s Place. The store will host a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

American Eagle Outfitters offers high quality, on-trend clothing accessories and personal care products at affordable prices, according to officials at the mall. Its collection includes modern basics like jeans, surplus and graphic tees and stylish assortment of accessories. The store will also feature Aerie, which offers intimate apparel, loungewear and swimwear.

In January, Banter by Piercing Pagoda opened at the center. The center will also welcome Playball Ink and Flori Casuals in the spring.

