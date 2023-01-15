Cincinnati Metro to feature ‘Rosa Parks Bus’ in annual MLK Day march

One of the buses is the “Rosa Parks Bus,” which commemorates the historical icon and public transit’s role in the civil rights movement.

“Like Dr. King and Ms. Parks, Metro’s core mission is to help improve the quality of life of those we serve by providing quality public transit services throughout our region,” said CEO and General Manager Darryl Haley. “This helps ensure individuals have equitable access to employment, education, health care and everything else our community needs to thrive. We’ll celebrate Dr. King’s legacy Monday in the spirit of that mission.”