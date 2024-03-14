Cincinnati man dies in 4-vehicle crash on I-75 in Sharonville

The SUV lost control and traveled to the left across all lanes and was hit by a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Nicolae Negroiu, 67, of Canton, Michigan. The truck then went off the left side of the highway and into the median, and the SUV spun out and was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Luke Williams, 19, of Maineville, the patrol reported.

Harden succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Southbound lanes of I-75 were closed but have since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Sharonville Police Department, West Chester Twp. Police Department, Sharonville Fire Department and EMS, Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Nock’s Towing Service and Millennium Towing & Recovery.