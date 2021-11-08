journal-news logo
Cincinnati makes list of best places to be for Thanksgiving

Cincinnati skyline. STAFF FILE PHOTO
Caption
Cincinnati skyline. STAFF FILE PHOTO

News
35 minutes ago

Cincinnati is a great place to be during the week of Thanksgiving, according to a recently released WalletHub report.

The “Best Places to go for Thanksgiving” report says cities on the list make it based on key metrics such as “the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner, the share of delayed airline flights, volunteer opportunities per capita and forecasted precipitation.

Cincinnati ranks No. 13. The entire list includes:

1. Atlanta

2. Orlando

3. Scottsdale, Ariz.

4. Miami, Fla.

5. Raleigh, N.C.

6. Virginia Beach, Va.

7. Las Vegas

8. Tampa

9. Greensboro, N.C.

10. Louisville, Ky.

11. Gilbert, Ariz.

12. Durham, N.C.

13. Cincinnati

14. Chesapeake, Va.

15. San Jose, Calif.

16. Oakland, Calif.

17. Chandler, Ariz.

18. St. Paul, Minn.

19. Washington, D.C.

20. Irving, Texas

It is the affordability that spurred Cincinnati to the Top 20 of the list of 100 cities. The city ranked No. 6 in that key metric. It also ranked 52 in celebrations and traditions for Thanksgiving, and No. 27 in safety and accessibility.

Map: How cities ranked on the list of “Best Places to Go on Thanksgiving” (WalletHub)

Source: WalletHub

Ranking last on this list is San Bernardino, Calif. Also according to the list, Las Vegas isn’t a great place for Thanksgiving traditions and celebrations.

Read more about the report here.

