Cincinnati makes list of best places to be for Thanksgiving

3. Scottsdale, Ariz.

4. Miami, Fla.

5. Raleigh, N.C.

6. Virginia Beach, Va.

7. Las Vegas

8. Tampa

9. Greensboro, N.C.

10. Louisville, Ky.

11. Gilbert, Ariz.

12. Durham, N.C.

13. Cincinnati

14. Chesapeake, Va.

15. San Jose, Calif.

16. Oakland, Calif.

17. Chandler, Ariz.

18. St. Paul, Minn.

19. Washington, D.C.

20. Irving, Texas

It is the affordability that spurred Cincinnati to the Top 20 of the list of 100 cities. The city ranked No. 6 in that key metric. It also ranked 52 in celebrations and traditions for Thanksgiving, and No. 27 in safety and accessibility.

Map: How cities ranked on the list of “Best Places to Go on Thanksgiving” (WalletHub)

Ranking last on this list is San Bernardino, Calif. Also according to the list, Las Vegas isn’t a great place for Thanksgiving traditions and celebrations.

Read more about the report here.