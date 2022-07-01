Cincinnati Children’s to stop accepting Ohio Marketplace insurance

CareSource and the hospital would not say why the agencies failed to agree during negotiations. CareSource Media Relations Manager Joe Kelley sent WCPO 9News a statement:

“Our members rely on CareSource Marketplace plans for affordable health insurance. In order to maintain that affordability, we work together with providers. We value our relationship with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and while we were hopeful we could come to terms, we were not able to reach a Marketplace agreement. This change only affects Marketplace members and does not change our Medicaid product.

CareSource is currently contracted with other children’s hospitals across the state. We are working to ensure children with critical access needs receive the continuity of care they deserve.”