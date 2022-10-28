Cincinnati Children’s prepared for possible surge in RSV cases

Strain on the system can occur when parents opt to take their kids to the emergency room when their child’s symptoms might be able to be managed by a specialist or their primary care doctor.

“I usually tell people it’s okay to stay at home if you have respiratory symptoms: cough, sneeze,” Dr. Schlaudecker said. “Even fevers can be managed fine at home and they’re not dangerous, but if they go on for longer than that usual 7 days or so where you’re starting to see any worsening symptoms, that is the time to call your primary care doctor.”

Dr. Schlaudecker said the main warning signs with RSV when it comes to infants are trouble breathing and loss of appetite.

There is no vaccine for RSV. Dr. Schlaudecker said there is still plenty of time to get eligible kids their flu vaccine to ensure they’re protected before flu season ramps up.

