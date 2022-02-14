Cincinnati archdiocese announces priest reassignments

Some priests announced how changes affect their parishes from the pulpit over the weekend, but an archdiocesan spokeswoman said the complete list of reassignments was made available Monday for the first time.

The complete list of assignments is available online at BeaconsAOC.org. The assignments take effect July 1, 2022, on the implementation of a reorganization the archdiocese is calling “families of parishes.”

A “family” is a group of several parishes led by one pastor.

The archdiocese said its leaders considered input “from each priest regarding his own desires, skills and (where applicable) retirement plans; an assessment of each family of parishes and its priest staffing and pastoral leadership needs.”