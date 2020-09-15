Churches helping with food distribution effort today in Butler County

“We’re going to attempt to give each family two boxes of meat and one box of dairy,” Smalley said. “It’s just available until it runs out. We’re attempting to hand it out one shot, we’re not looking to store it.”

Lakota Hills Baptist will have two semi-trucks arrive on today with 37,000 pounds of assorted meats and 22 pallets worth of dairy, which will be distributed at Lakota Hills and several other churches around the greater Cincinnati region. Some of those distributions have not been publicly announced, but in addition to Lakota Hills, the Journey Community Church will distribute food to just more than 100 boxes of food on today at Franklin Freewill Baptist Church on Ohio 123 in Franklin Twp. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“So it’s not just here in West Chester," said Smalley. “We’re just trying to spread the good vibe with individuals who may be hurting during the pandemic.”

Smalley said today’s food distribution is because of his connection with SEND Relief, a network that offers resources, training and events to help churches engage in humanitarian relief work. In addition to church volunteers, there are various community partners, such as First Financial Bank and Dougie & Ray’s, are helping to support the distribution.

“God’s blessed us and we want to bless others,” Smalley said. “We just want to love on our community, and it’s an opportunity to give some families in need some food.”