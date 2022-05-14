Christian Brothers Automotive wants to expand into Fairfield Twp.

“Christian Brothers Automotive is known for providing quality services. We would welcome them to Fairfield Twp.,” she said.

Princeton Road is a major thoroughfare in Fairfield Twp., which features several businesses, including Bridgewater Falls, two big box home improvement stores, several restaurants, and five automotive-related businesses. There are also several subdivisions along the length of Princeton Road within the township limits.

There are certain requirements for owning a Christian Brothers Automotive franchise, Carr said. They should be good financial stewards with a minimum net worth of $250,000 and have a minimum liquidity of $85,000.

There are currently 255 Christian Brothers Automotive franchises in the United States, with four in Ohio and one of which is in West Chester Twp. The company said its brand’s recent performance metrics indicate “strong growth potential” for the Christian Brother Automotive brand in the year ahead.

Christian Brothers Automotive was founded in Mission Bend, Texas in 1982. For information about the Christian Brothers Automotive franchise opportunity in Fairfield Twp., visit http://www.christianbrothersfranchise.com.