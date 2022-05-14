Christian Brothers Automotive wants to expand into Fairfield Twp.

Fairfield Twp. could be one of several locations in 2022 to open a new Christian Brothers Automotive, but the franchise first needs to find an owner, according to the company.
The company’s expansion plan is to increase the number of franchises by 23 over the next year, and they want to include the township. According to Christian Brothers, the brand is actively seeking a qualified local entrepreneur to own and operate a new location that will be situated at Princeton Road. A specific location along the road has not yet been identified.
“The foundation of our business model is rooted in the idea that as car care business owners and members of the community, we can lead our industry by example,” said Donnie Carr, president and CEO of Christian Brothers Automotive. “Christian Brothers Automotive will earn Fairfield Twp.’s trust in aftermarket automotive professionals through our interactions with each customer.”
Carr said they are looking for leaders “who are hungry for continued personal and professional growth, and who wish to make an impact on their communities by running a profitable business that allows them to be able to give back.”
Fairfield Twp. Trustee Shannon Hartekemyer said the prospect of a new automotive shop coming to the community is encouraging.
“Christian Brothers Automotive is known for providing quality services. We would welcome them to Fairfield Twp.,” she said.
Princeton Road is a major thoroughfare in Fairfield Twp., which features several businesses, including Bridgewater Falls, two big box home improvement stores, several restaurants, and five automotive-related businesses. There are also several subdivisions along the length of Princeton Road within the township limits.
There are certain requirements for owning a Christian Brothers Automotive franchise, Carr said. They should be good financial stewards with a minimum net worth of $250,000 and have a minimum liquidity of $85,000.
There are currently 255 Christian Brothers Automotive franchises in the United States, with four in Ohio and one of which is in West Chester Twp. The company said its brand’s recent performance metrics indicate “strong growth potential” for the Christian Brother Automotive brand in the year ahead.
Christian Brothers Automotive was founded in Mission Bend, Texas in 1982. For information about the Christian Brothers Automotive franchise opportunity in Fairfield Twp., visit http://www.christianbrothersfranchise.com.
