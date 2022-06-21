Christ Hospital performs area’s first diagnostic test with HeartFlow technology

“Traditional coronary CT angiograms depict only the anatomy and not the physiology of the heart arteries,” said Dr. Pelberg. “Whereas Heart Flow measures the blood flow through these arteries as well.”

HeartFlow will help patients with chest pain where physical blockage may not be obvious.

“For these patients, HeartFlow combines the traditional benefits and strengths of a CCTA with its advanced physics and analytics for a more accurate prediction of the causative relationship of a blockage to the patient’s symptoms.”

“The strength of HeartFlow is that it accurately predicts the physiological importance of a moderate blockage, thereby elevating CCTA by making the data just as good at ruling in an important blockage as it is at ruling it out,” said Dr. Pelberg. “Without CT-FFr, if I see a blockage in a CT scan, at times, I cannot be confident that it is not significant without performing additional noninvasive or invasive testing to assess the blood flow through the block

Christ Hospital is located in Mt. Auburn and has a campus in Liberty Twp. along with five ambulatory outpatient centers, and dozens of offices throughout the region.