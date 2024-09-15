Christ Hospital Medical Center to open new expansion in Butler County

“We’re doubling our imaging capacity here at the Liberty Township campus. We’re bringing the latest technologies for MRI, CAT scan, ultrasound, mammography,’’ said Debbie Hayes, president and chief executive officer at the Christ Hospital Health Network.

“The reason for that is because we were 100 percent utilizing all of our equipment.”

Hayes said cardiovascular disease is one of the largest killers of men and women in the country.

“Our cardiac imaging will be state-of-the-art so that people who have cardiovascular disease can get the most technologically advanced services right here in Liberty Township,’’ Hayes said.

“The new diagnostic capabilities for cardiac magnetic resonance imaging or cardiac MR is a growing field in the science of how you treat cardiovascular disease.”

Among the new equipment:

* MRI scanner for cardiac imaging

* 1.5 Siemens Sola Superconducting magnet for more efficient screenings and tests for orthopedics, oncology, urology, neurology and women’s health

* CT Scanner Philips ICT offering low dose radiation and pinpoint accuracy for high quality images for oncology and cardiac

Hayes attributed the expanded space and equipment to the growth in the region since the Liberty Township campus opened its doors in 2018.

There are about 187,000 people residing in Mason, and West Chester, Liberty, and Deerfield townships – the equivalent of the Dayton area, said Joe Hinson, president and chief executive officer of the West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance. About 153,000 vehicles daily travel through those four communities on Interstate 75, he added.

“Look how far we’ve come (since 2018). What we have in Christ Hospital is the No. 1 hospital in our region for the past 10 years,’’ said Hinson, who was born in Christ’s Auburn Avenue hospital.

“What they’ve been able to do is see a need and bring it (solution) here.”

Christ Hospital is projecting to screen more than 28,000 patients at the Liberty Township campus from July 1 through June 30, 2025, said James Buechele, hospital spokesman.