Children’s Entrepreneur Market to sell kids wares at Fairfield Farmers Market

These young entrepreneurs were part of the May 22 market with about 20 booths, and they will be back for the July 24 market. More than 50 kids have signed up to be a part of the upcoming market and they will have items for sale that will be available to the general public and guests who visit Fairfield Farmers Market. Many of the kids sell items alongside their siblings and friends, so several kids might sell items from the same booth.

Children’s Entrepreneur Market partners with cities and other organizations in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. The group recently partnered with Cincinnati Parks and were part of a recent market at Sawyer Point.

“We team up with different events that are already happening within cities, and join them as the Children’s Entrepreneur Market,” said Campbell.

The markets started in 2017 in Utah and have sold out for five years straight, helping nearly 10,000 kids before expanding to 24 additional states. The markets help kids get their start in entrepreneurship.

This first market for the local area was held in May. The organization reaches out to kids and their parents through school groups, community groups, and event groups.

“Parents find us, basically, and sign up, but during the actual market, children play a role in procuring their goods, or making whatever it is they’re selling, and the parents’ are all hands-off. So, the kids are the one’s taking the money, and doing the transaction, and talking to the customers, and the parents are in the background,” Campbell said. “What really sets us apart is that we are fully child led.”

The Fairfield Farmers Market is held on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. through Wed., Sept. 25. The market is held in the area between the Fairfield Community Arts Center and Village Green Park.

Fairfield Farmers Market offers seasonal vegetables, baked goods, meat, roasted coffee, local honey, jellies and jams, locally made soaps and skincare products, jewelry and more. Plus, there are food trucks and a beer garden on site.

HOW TO GO

For more information on Children’s Entrepreneur Market, visit www.childrensentrepreneurmarket.com. Also, check out the Fairfield Farmers Market at www.fairfield-city.org/612/Fairfield-Farmers-Market.