Child transported by helicopter after crash in Massie Twp.

As many as two people, including one child were transported via helicopter after a crash near state Route 73 and Oregonia Road earlier today.
Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers said that two vehicles were involved in the crash and there were children in one vehicle. The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
A child was transported to Cincinnati Children’s hospital. A second victim was reportedly transported via helicopter to a local hospital, but dispatchers did not have further details on the severity of injuries nor where she was taken.
Dispatchers said the crash was reported around 11:05 a.m.